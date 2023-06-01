Roundup: FuturEBR / John Belton / Mortgage rates  

Five-year plan: The East Baton Rouge Parish Planning Commission has begun its five-year update to the city-parish’s comprehensive master plan, FuturEBR. As part of the process, the planning commission is hosting six open house events across the city. WAFB-TV has the full story.

Out of the running: Ruston District Attorney John Belton today announced he is suspending his campaign for state attorney general. In a statement, Belton says he was presented with a different opportunity that would allow him to be of service to the state, though he did not go into detail as to what that opportunity entailed. Read the full story from WBRZ-TV.

Climbing: The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate climbed this week to its highest level since November, driving up borrowing costs for would-be homebuyers at a time when the housing market is being held back by a near record-low inventory of homes on the market. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said today that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year home loan rose to 6.79% from 6.57% last week. Read more.