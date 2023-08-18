Roundup: Future rate hikes / High school rule changes / COVID vaccines 

Survey of economists: The U.S. Federal Reserve is likely done raising interest rates, according to a strong majority of economists polled by Reuters, and a slight majority now expect the central bank to wait at least through the end of March before cutting them. With the world’s largest economy defying nearly every negative forecast, and unemployment hovering near a more than five-decade low, the median probability of a recession within a year has fallen to 40%, its first time below 50% since September 2022. Read the full story from Reuters.

Graduation requirements: A proposed rule that would allow Louisiana high school students who failed state tests to graduate by other means will receive a public hearing next week. The opportunity to weigh in on the proposal Aug. 28 follows a public comment period that netted 16 letters from individuals and organizations across the state pushing back on the plan from the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education. Read the full story from The Center Square.

Updated shots: New COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna and Novavax will likely provide protection against the new “Eris” variant, now the dominant strain of the virus in the U.S. All three companies are still waiting for the Food and Drug Administration to approve their vaccines, meaning those jabs won’t be available to the public for a month or so. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also has to decide which Americans should get the shots and how often. Read more from CNBC.