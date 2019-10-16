Roundup: Funes sentencing / LED awarded / Episcopal School’s new leadership 

Update: Former hospital fundraiser John Paul Funes is scheduled to be sentenced tomorrow for stealing $550,000 from the Our Lady of the Lake Foundation. In June, Funes pleaded guilty to one count of money laundering and one count of wire fraud in connection with the scheme, which was first announced by the hospital last November. A federal judge in Funes’ case set the sentencing date following the completion of a presentencing investigation that was submitted to the court by the U.S. Probation Office. However, the report on the investigation is sealed.

Honors: Louisiana Economic Development’s Small Business Services team earned the Gold Award for Excellence in Economic Development from the International Economic Development Council. IEDC presented LED Secretary Don Pierson and the department’s Small Business Services team with the Gold Award at a Tuesday awards ceremony during a conference in Indianapolis, according to an announcement from the governor’s office.

Leadership changes: Episcopal School of Baton Rouge today announced that Carrie Steakley has been named the new head of school. Steakley will take over the role on July 1, 2020, following the retirement of current head Hugh McIntosh, who announced in August 2018 his plans to step away from Episcopal.