Roundup: Funes sentencing delayed / Mompreneur Marketplace / MidSouth Bank acquisition 

Postponed: Sentencing has been delayed for former hospital fundraiser John Paul Funes, who was convicted of stealing $550,000 from the Our Lady of the Lake Foundation. Funes’ sentencing has been pushed back from this morning to Oct. 24 because of a scheduling conflict for the judge handling the case.

Business growth: Baton Rouge Parents Magazine and The Mompreneur Nation, a national “sisterhood” for networking and resources, will host a new bi-annual event called Mompreneur Marketplace. The event will support and promote the local moms of Baton Rouge and the surrounding areas. The 2019 Mompreneur Marketplace will be held on Saturday, Nov.16, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Baton Rouge.

Changing hands: Amerisource Business Capital today announced the acquisition of two specialty finance business units from Lafayette-based MidSouth Bank. The two acquisitions included loan portfolios of more than 1,200 commercial borrowers. In conjunction with the acquisition, three staff members of the specialty finance units have joined Amerisource Business Capital and are based in Amerisource’s new office in Lafayette.