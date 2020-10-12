Roundup: Frequent flyers / Debris removal / Blue roof program 

Airlines: At the same time US airlines are asking for additional coronavirus relief money from the government, they have been touting their frequent flyer programs as support for their efforts to raise more cash with the help of major banks, The New York Times reports. United and Delta have been boasting that they and their lenders have such great loyalty from their millions of frequent flyer customers who hope to cash in on free flights or upgrades, that they can adjust prices in miles without consequence. Read the full story.

Storm cleanup: The Baton Rouge City-Parish debris removal program has been activated in response to damages inflicted by Hurricane Delta, and DRC Emergency Services will begin operations Monday, Oct. 19. In the meantime, city-parish damage assessment teams will continue surveying and residents will have time to organize and move their storm debris curbside. Storm debris should be clearly separated from regular garbage piles, which will be collected as part of regular garbage and recycling collection services.

Staying dry: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is still working to install temporary blue roofs on homes damaged by Hurricane Laura and Hurricane Delta. All eligible homeowners within the six affected parishes are eligible to sign up through Oct. 24 for a free temporary roof. Get more information here.