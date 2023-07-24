Roundup: Free credit monitoring / UPS strike / Oil prices 

ICYMI: Louisianans whose personal information was exposed in a massive data breach that affected the state’s Office of Motor Vehicles last month, will receive one year of free credit monitoring and identity theft protection, the state announced Friday. Read more.

Deadline nears: As the deadline to reach a new contract nears, a potential UPS strike feels closer than ever. The Teamsters—which represent some 340,000 UPS workers—are calling for increased pay, particularly for part-time workers, and safety improvements. Following a negotiation stalemate, the union and UPS say they will resume talks next week. But if an agreement isn’t met before the current contract expires on July 31, the unionized workers have authorized a strike. Read more.

Tightening supply: Oil prices rose this morning as tightening supply and hopes for Chinese stimulus measures underpinned Brent at well above $80 a barrel, even as traders expected more rate hikes from U.S. and European central banks. Reuters has the latest.