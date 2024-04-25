Roundup: Forum 225 / IDEA school / Red Lobster

For the future: Young professional organization Forum 225 announced Thursday that it has adopted its new three-year strategic plan. The 32-page plan outlines the organization’s priorities—connection, community involvement, leadership development and organizational excellence. See the full plan.

Closing: Roughly three years after opening, IDEA University Prep on Plank Road will be shutting its doors at the end of the school year and consolidating operations. School officials say students will be offered spots at one of two other campuses—IDEA Bridge and IDEA Innovation—and that most of the school’s staff will be reassigned to a different facility. Read more from WBRZ-TV.

Today’s fresh fish: Seafood chain Red Lobster is seeking a buyer as it looks to avoid filing for bankruptcy. The company had considered filing for bankruptcy to help it restructure its debt and get out of a number of costly and lengthy leases, but it has also sought a buyer in recent months. Read more from CNBC.