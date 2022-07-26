Roundup: Forum 225 / College tenure debate / Consumer confidence  

Leadership training: Forum 225 is now accepting applications for the 2022 John W. Barton Sr. Leadership Program, the organization’s training program for young professionals. The four-month program consists of eight sessions, beginning Sept. 6 and concluding Dec. 13. The cost to participate is $300 for Forum 225 members and $350 for nonmembers. Get more information.

Task force: With less than a week before it is required to meet for the first time, just half of the required slots on a legislative panel reviewing tenure for college professors have been filled. The Task Force for Tenure in Higher Education will study tenure policies at Louisiana’s colleges and universities and recommend any changes it considers necessary. Read the full story from Louisiana Illuminator.

Sliding: U.S. consumer confidence slid again in July as higher prices for food, gas and just about everything else continued to weigh on Americans. The Conference Board said this morning that its consumer confidence index fell to 95.7 in July from 98.4 in June, largely due to consumer anxiety over the current economic conditions, particularly four-decade high inflation. It’s the lowest reading since February 2021. Read the full story.