Roundup: Formosa Plastics / EV chargers / Shell CEO 

Permits tossed: A Louisiana judge has thrown out air quality permits for a Taiwanese company’s planned $9.4 billion plastics complex in St. James Parish, a rare win for environmentalists in an area often referred to as “Cancer Alley.” The planned Formosa Plastics complex is among current and proposed facilities involved in an Environmental Protection Agency investigation of whether state health and environmental agencies have discriminated against Black residents. Read the full story.

Approved: Louisiana’s $91 million plan to install a network of electric vehicle chargers across the state gained approval this week from the U.S. Department of Transportation. The department’s Federal Highway Administration reviewed and approved the Louisiana Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan required under the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program, created by Congress in last year’s infrastructure law. Read the full story from The Center Square.

Changing of the guard: Shell has named Wael Sawan, its head of integrated gas and renewables, as its next chief executive, replacing longtime CEO Ben van Beurden and marking a changing of the guard at one of the world’s biggest oil companies. The London-listed company said today that Sawan would assume the position Jan. 1, when van Beurden steps down after nine years in the role. The Wall Street Journal has the full story.