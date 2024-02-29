Roundup: Foreign car parts / Unemployment / Best Buy

We’re looking into it: President Joe Biden has ordered the Commerce Department to investigate foreign-made software in cars, saying the technology could be remotely accessed and serve as a national security risk. The investigation could lead to restrictions on the use of certain parts in cars. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

Mixed signals: The number of Americans applying for jobless benefits is on the rise even as layoffs remain historically low. Applications for unemployment benefits rose by 13,000 to 215,000 for the week ending Feb. 24, the Labor Department reported Thursday. Read more from the Associated Press.

Just a heads up: Best Buy executives are expecting soft sales in 2024 and are warning that layoffs and other cost saving measures may be announced by the company. The number of job cuts are currently unclear, but CEO Corie Barry says the savings would be reinvested into the business or would offset inflationary pressures. Read more from CNBC.





