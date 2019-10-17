Roundup: Food manufacturing help / New car inspection stickers / U.S. mortgage rates rise 

Business advice: The LSU AgCenter Food Incubator will hold a free seminar from 10 a.m. to noon on Oct. 29, where food entrepreneurs can learn how to set prices for their food products. The event will take place in 212 Efferson Hall on the LSU campus. Those interested in attending are asked to register online.

Stick it or ticket: New and improved vehicle inspection stickers are coming to inspection stations across the state, after many drivers had problems with stickers peeling off of windshields, KALB-TV reports. OMV Customer Service Administrator Kelly Simmons said they are trying to distribute the stickers as soon as possible. Read the full story.

Lending: Mortgage giant Freddie Mac said today that the average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage rose to 3.69% from 3.57% the previous week. However, that rate is down from 3.9% at the same time last year and by historic standards is still very low.DA