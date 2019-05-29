Roundup: Food Incubator seminar / Imported shrimp labels / Sexual harassment payouts

Startup: The LSU AgCenter will host an informational seminar on joining its Food Incubator on June 19 at the AgCenter Botanic Gardens at Burden from 10 a.m. to noon. People who plan to attend should register online. The Food Incubator, launched in 2013, gives food entrepreneurs access to experts, equipment and facilities that help them with production and marketing.

From where? The Louisiana Senate on Tuesday unanimously passed House Bill 335 requiring restaurants to disclose whether they serve imported shrimp or crawfish. The bill now heads to Gov. John Bel Edwards for his approval. The American Shrimp Processors Association, which supported the bill, declared its passage a major victory for consumer transparency. Read the full story from Globe Newswire.

Pay up: A bill aimed at making Louisiana officials pay a share of their sexual harassment settlements, rather than relying entirely on taxpayer dollars, got closer to final legislative passage today. A legislative audit in April 2018 showed Louisiana has spent more than $5 million on lawsuits involving sexual harassment claims since 2009. That includes payments to people who filed claims as well as lawyers’ costs. The House and Governmental Affairs Committee advanced the measure to the House floor Wednesday without objection. The Senate has unanimously supported the legislation. Read the full story.