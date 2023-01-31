Roundup: Food bank / ExxonMobil profits / Amex small business 

Food funding: Fertilizer company Nutrien on Monday donated $600,000 to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank to support efforts in Ascension, Iberville and Pointe Coupee parishes. The donation will span two years and focus on several different efforts. Read more about the donation from WBRZ-TV.

Record year: ExxonMobil today posted record annual profits for 2022. The oil giant brought in $8.76 billion in profits in the fourth quarter, bringing its annual profits to $55.7 billion. Read more.

Financial products: American Express is launching a suite of financial service products for small businesses as it aims to build up its presence in the small business sector. The services, called Business Blueprint, stem from the credit card giant’s acquisition of fintech Kabbage in 2020. American Express had been offering small business lines of credit and other services under the Kabbage moniker, but now it will replace those with a suite of products. Read the full story.