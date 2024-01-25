Roundup: Florida Boulevard project / Spillway lawsuit / National GDP

Public input: City-parish officials are holding an open house tonight to gather public opinions on the MovEBR Florida Boulevard Corridor Enhancement Project, which will upgrade sidewalks, traffic signals and transit stops along the roadway from North 22nd Street to Airline Highway. WAFB-TV has more information about the open house.

Dolphin deaths: Opening the Bonnet Carré spillway as a flood-control measure in 2019 sent polluted fresh water into the Gulf of Mexico and killed bottlenose dolphins that live in saltwater, according to a new lawsuit against the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The suit was filed by several local governments and business groups on the Mississippi Gulf Coast that call themselves the Mississippi Sound Coalition. Read more.

Brick growth: The nation’s economy grew at an unexpectedly brisk 3.3% annual pace from October through December, according to this morning’s report from the Commerce Department. Read more.