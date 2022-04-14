Roundup: Floor and Decor / Teacher shortage / Wind energy 

Opening soon: Floor and Decor today announced it will open its new Baton Rouge location April 21. The 80,000-square-foot warehouse store and design center, off Airline Highway near Costco, will open with a team of about 50 full-time and part-time associates.

Back in class: The state Senate has passed legislation that could help alleviate a critical teacher shortage in Louisiana by allowing retirees to return to work without losing benefits. Senators approved Senate Bill 434, sponsored by Sen. Cleo Fields, D-Baton Rouge, by a vote of 33-0 to allow certified teachers who retired before July 1, 2020, to be rehired without losing state retirement benefits. Read the full story from The Center Square.

Milestone: Wind power in the U.S. reached a new milestone last month, NPR reports. On March 29, wind turbines produced more electricity than coal and nuclear, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. In the past, wind-powered electricity has gone beyond coal and nuclear on separate days, but this was the first time wind surpassed both on the same day. Natural gas is still the largest source of electricity generation in the country. Read the full story.

