Roundup: Flood risk reduction / Overvalued homes / Honda recalls 

Projects approved: The state’s Council on Watershed Management approved 40 flood risk reduction projects for conditional funding today as part of the Louisiana Watershed Initiative’s second round of support for projects that benefit at-risk, disadvantaged communities throughout the state. See the announcement.

Elevated prices: U.S. homes are overvalued in 88% of the nation’s metropolitan areas, according to a new report by Fitch Ratings. The ratings agency said on Wednesday that nationally, home prices were overvalued by 9.4% in the second quarter of 2023. The agency said it expects prices “to remain elevated due to the continued rise in home prices in [the third quarter].” Read the full story from MarketWatch.

Fuel pump problem: Honda Motor’s American arm is recalling more than 2.5 million vehicles in the U.S. due to a fuel pump defect that can increase risks of engine failure or stalling while driving. According to documents published by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the fuel pump impeller used for a range of 2017-2020 Acura and Honda vehicles was improperly molded. Read the latest.