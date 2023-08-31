Roundup: Flood mitigation projects / Cybersecurity and executive pay / Inflation gauge 

Water detention: The Metro Council on Wednesday approved $2.1 million for the Ward Creek Distributed Detention Project, which will remove debris and build more water detention sites in East Baton Rouge Parish. The funding comes from a FEMA Hazard Mitigation Grant. WBRZ-TV has the full story.

Bonuses: Companies are starting to tie bonuses for their chief executives and other top leaders to cybersecurity metrics, a move that governance experts say could make them more secure against hackers. The practice is inching up among the biggest U.S. companies, with nine of the Fortune 100 companies linking a portion of short-term bonuses for named executive officers to a cyber goal in 2022, up from zero in 2018, according to new research from accounting and consulting firm EY. Read the full story from The Wall Street Journal.

Price changes: An inflation gauge closely tracked by the Federal Reserve remained low last month, adding to signs of cooling price increases. This morning’s report from the Commerce Department showed that prices rose just 0.2% from June to July, the third straight modest increase. Compared with a year earlier, prices rose 3.3% in July, up from a 3% annual increase in June. The year-over-year figure, though, is down sharply from the 7% peak it reached a year ago, though still above the Fed’s 2% inflation target. See the report.