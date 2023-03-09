Roundup: Fleur de Lis Pizza / Mortgage demand / Local hospitals

For sale: Closed last year after 70 years of business, Fleur de Lis Pizza has been listed for sale. The property was recently listed for $4.5 million, with the listing on LACDB calling for a “motivated entrepreneur, investor or pizza enthusiast to carry on the time tested recipes of this mid city gem.” Read more from WBRZ.

Slight bump: After dropping to a 28-year low the previous week, mortgage demand recovered slightly last week, rising 7.4%, even though interest rates marched higher. Read more from CNBC.

Recognized: Each of Baton Rouge’s hospitals were placed on Newsweek’s annual World’s Best Hospital List – United States. Woman’s Hospital earned a specialty recognition for its gynecology and maternity care, while Our Lady of the Lake placed 297th overall, Ochsner ranked 378th and Baton Rouge General ranked 390th. See the full list.