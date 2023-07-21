Roundup: Fleur-de-lis fallout / AI safeguards / SEC preseason poll 

Branding fight: A David-and-Goliath battle is taking form in New Orleans after a business said on Thursday it will fight a cease-and-desist order from the NFL regarding merchandise featuring the fleur-de-lis. Read more about the fight from WBRZ-TV.

Corporate commitments: Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft and other companies leading the development of artificial intelligence products and programs have committed to a set of AI safeguards brokered by the White House to mitigate risks to consumers posed by the rapidly developing tech. Read more.

Second place: LSU football has been picked to finish second behind Alabama in the vaunted Southeastern Conference West division in the league’s preseason poll. It was a close vote as Alabama picked up 165 first-place votes to LSU’s 117. Read the full story from USA Today Network.