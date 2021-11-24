Roundup: Fiscal transparency / Vaccine lawsuit / Dollar Tree now $1.25

Grading state: Fiscal watchdog Truth in Accounting has given Louisiana’s annual financial report several low marks for transparency and grading the state an overall 79 out of 100 in its 2021 Financial Transparency Score 2021, The Center Square reports. Louisiana’s annual report, the group says, falls short with respect to accessibility, navigation, external auditors and pension data timing. Researchers assigned a score of 1 or 2 out of 10 possible points in each of those areas. Read the full story.

Settlement in jeopardy: The settlement may be off in a lawsuit filed by three medical students who sought an exemption on religious grounds from a north Louisiana medical college’s COVID-19 vaccination requirements. The students’ attorneys filed papers in federal court in Monroe on Tuesday, seeking permission to submit an amended complaint in the lawsuit against the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine in Monroe. Tuesday’s filing by the attorneys for students accuses the college of continuing what they call discriminatory polices, including requiring only unvaccinated students to wear masks indoors on campus and undergo weekly COVID-19 testing. Read the full story.

Big changes: Faced with the rising cost of goods and freight, discount retail chain Dollar Tree said Tuesday it will raise its prices to $1.25 for the majority of its products. Dollar Tree says the reason for raising its prices is not due to “short-term or transitory market conditions” and that the price increases are permanent. Dollar Tree was one of the last true “dollar stores” after most of its competition had moved away from that price point. Read the full story.

Editor’s note: Daily Report will not be published on Thursday and Friday of this week, Nov. 25-26. Daily Report will return Monday, Nov. 29. Have a safe and happy holiday.