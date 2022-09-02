Roundup: First hurricane / Clean energy grants / COVID surge

Picking up strength: Tropical Storm Danielle picked up strength in the Atlantic and was forecast Friday to become the first hurricane of an unusually quiet storm season. The storm is not currently a threat to any land. The storm’s maximum sustained winds were near 70 mph. Additional strengthening is forecast, the National Hurricane Center says. Read the full story.

Wind power: President Joe Biden and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo today are announcing $1 billion worth of federal grants for manufacturing, clean energy, farming, biotech and other sectors that will go to 21 regional partnerships. The recipients were chosen from 529 initial applicants vying for grants that were part of last year’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package. The New Orleans area will receive $50 million to use hydrogen produced by wind power that does not cause carbon emissions. Read more.

Virus cases: U.S. health officials are expecting another fall COVID surge as immunity from vaccination wanes and people head indoors as the weather turns colder. But the nation is in a much stronger position this time due to new booster shots, antiviral treatments, therapeutics and immunity from previous infections, the officials say. CNBC has the full story.

Editor’s note: Daily Report will not be published on Monday, Sept. 5, in observance of the Labor Day holiday. Daily Report returns on Tuesday, Sept. 6. Have a safe and happy holiday.