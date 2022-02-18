Roundup: Southern University president / Fireside chat / I-12 closures  

New leadership: The Southern University System Board of Supervisors today named Dennis Shields as the next president of the Southern University System and chancellor of Southern University and A&M College. Shields, the current chancellor of the University of Wisconsin Platteville, will succeed President-Chancellor Ray L. Belton, who announced his retirement in 2021. Belton’s contract ends on June 30.

Skilltype CEO: Startup Grind is hosting a fireside chat with Skilltype CEO Tony Zander on Tuesday, Feb. 22, at 6 p.m. Zander, who raised more than $1.1 million last year and moved his software company to Baton Rouge, plans to share his experience in preparing businesses for the future. Get more information about the event.

Roadwork: The on and off ramps for Interstate 12 West at Millerville Road and O’Neal Lane will be closed for four nights due to roadwork, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development. Officials say, weather permitting, the exits will be closed Monday, Feb. 21, through Thursday, Feb. 24, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. WAFB-TV has more information.