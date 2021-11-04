Roundup: Fighting vaccine mandate / Ida’s lasting impact / US unemployment 

Congressional review: U.S. Sens. Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy have joined more than 30 other senators and representatives in an attempt to nullify President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate on companies with 100 or more employees, WAFB-TV reports. The lawmakers have initiated a Congressional Review Act, which would allow Congress to overturn certain federal agency regulations and actions through joint disapproval. Read the full story.

Citrus loss: Thousands of Louisiana’s citrus trees and many fall vegetable crops across Plaquemines and St. Bernard parishes were lost to Hurricane Ida, according to LSU AgCenter horticulture agents serving those areas. One farmer, Ben Becnel Jr., who grows vegetables and citrus south of Belle Chasse says one of his properties suffered from a 10-foot storm surge, which brought with it piles of muck onto his orchard. The damage killed 2,000 citrus trees and all of his fall vegetables. Read more.

Still falling: The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell to a fresh pandemic low last week, another sign the job market is healing after last year’s coronavirus recession. Jobless claims dropped by 14,000 to 269,000 last week. Since topping 900,000 in early January, the weekly applications have fallen more or less steadily and are gradually moving toward pre-pandemic levels of around 220,000 a week. See the report.