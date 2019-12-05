Roundup: Festival of Lights / Business movie picks / Fashion for rent 

Season’s greetings: The annual Festival of Lights will be held Friday from 4 to 9 p.m. downtown, where Mayor Sharon Weston Broome will light a 35 foot Christmas tree in North Boulevard Town Square. There will also be free ice skating and real snow. The Downtown Development District has more information about the event here.

Binge watch: The year’s best business movies covered subjects ranging from the disastrous Fyre Festival to organic farmers determined to help reduce climate change. Inc. has put together a list of the must-see business movies from this year, including documentaries about Elizabeth Holmes and Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica scandal. See the full list.

Borrowing: An in-depth feature from The Boston Globe details how the business of clothes rental has launched from obscurity into the mainstream. For the past decade, several fashion startups have made the concept of borrowing a designer dress for an event as normal as renting a tux. Read the full story.