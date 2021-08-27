Roundup: Ferry service / Consumer spending / Fed rates 

Plaquemine: The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development today announced that the Plaquemine ferry will stop running at noon Saturday. After noon Saturday, the ferry will be temporarily closed to secure the vessel in safe harbor ahead of dangerous weather conditions due to Hurricane Ida. The ferry will remain closed until conditions are safe for operations to resume.

Slowdown: Growth in U.S. consumer spending slowed in July to a modest increase of 0.3% as infections from the delta variant spread, while inflation over the past 12 months hit its fastest pace in three decades. Last month’s spending was not even a third of the 1.1% rise in June, the Commerce Department reported today. Read the full report.

Pulling back: The Federal Reserve will start dialing back its ultra-low-rate policies this year as long as hiring continues to improve, Chair Jerome Powell said today, signaling the beginning of the end of the Fed’s extraordinary response to the pandemic recession. Read more.

