Roundup: Ferry service / Consumer spending / Fed rates 

Plaquemine: The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development today announced that the Plaquemine ferry will stop running at noon Saturday. After noon Saturday, the ferry will be temporarily closed to secure the vessel in safe harbor ahead of dangerous weather conditions due to Hurricane Ida. The ferry will remain closed until conditions are safe for operations to resume.
Slowdown: Growth in U.S. consumer spending slowed in July to a modest increase of 0.3% as infections from the delta variant spread, while inflation over the past 12 months hit its fastest pace in three decades. Last month’s spending was not even a third of the 1.1% rise in June, the Commerce Department reported today. Read the full report.
Pulling back: The Federal Reserve will start dialing back its ultra-low-rate policies this year as long as hiring continues to improve, Chair Jerome Powell said today, signaling the beginning of the end of the Fed’s extraordinary response to the pandemic recession. Read more.
On the delta front …
- Dr. Henry Barham, a sinus specialist at Baton Rouge General, says a large number of people who have had the coronavirus experience some form of long-lasting side effects such as the loss of taste and smell. (WAFB-TV)
- The chance of developing dangerous blood clots after catching COVID-19 far outweighs the risks of the Pfizer vaccine, according to the largest study of its kind. (The Guardian)
- One-third of newly reported COVID-19 cases in Louisiana today were among those younger than 18, Gov. John Bel Edwards’ office says. (WWL-TV)