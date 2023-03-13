Roundup: Fentanyl sentences / Pfizer deal / Mortgage rates 

Harsher penalties: A Louisiana lawmaker is filing a bill today that would raise the criminal penalties for distributing fentanyl to the equivalent of murder. State Rep. John Stefanski, R-Crowley, says he believes the penalty—life in prison at hard labor without parole or probation—would be the most severe in the nation. Read the full story from USA Today Network.

Acquiring Seagen: Pfizer Inc. has agreed to pay $43 billion for biotech Seagen Inc. and its pioneering class of targeted cancer drugs. Under the terms, Pfizer would pay $229 a share in cash, the drugmaker said today. The companies expect the deal, which includes debt, to close late this year or early next year. However, it is likely to face scrutiny from antitrust regulators, who have stepped up their reviews of health care and other deals. Read the full story from The Wall Street Journal.

Down: The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage dropped to 6.57% today, according to Mortgage News Daily. That’s down from a rate of 6.76% on Friday and a recent high of 7.05% last Wednesday. Read more.