Roundup: FEMA grants / Pence visits / Plaquemines LNG project

Flood money: U.S. Sen. John Kennedy announced multiple FEMA grants have been issued for Orleans, West Feliciana and St. Mary parishes for flood mitigation. WBRZ-TV has the full story.

Just visiting: Vice President Mike Pence has come to Louisiana to show support for members of three black churches burned by an arsonist. He’s scheduled to meet with community leaders and parishioners of the three churches. A crowdfunding campaign for the churches’ restoration has raised more than $2.1 million. Read the full story.

Study issued: The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission issued a final environmental impact statement for Virginia-based Venture Global’ s 20-million-metric ton per year Plaquemines LNG facility and its associated Gator Express Pipeline, The Houston Chronicle reports. The 767-page study is a key permitting milestone that includes in-depth analyses of the $8.5 billion project’s impacts, which is expected to create 250 permanent jobs with $21 million annual payroll.