Roundup: FEMA funds / Citgo fined / Burbank Drive

Hurricane recovery: Gov. John Bel Edwards and the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness today announced that $136 million in funding from FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Program has been allocated for Louisiana parishes impacted by Hurricanes Laura and Delta. This is the latest installment in HMGP funding that will be added to the $40 million allocation announced in November.

Oil spill: Citgo Petroleum Corp. of Houston has agreed to pay $19.7 million for environmental damage from a 2006 spill at a Louisiana refinery, the U.S. Department of Justice said today. The agreement settles both state and federal environmental claims from the 2.2 million-gallon spill at the Lake Charles refinery’s wastewater treatment facility, a news release said. Read the full story.

Lane closures: The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development today announced there will be an eastbound lane closure on Burbank Drive from Gardere Lane to Highland Road from June 21 to June 28. Get more information about road closures here.