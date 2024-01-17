Roundup: FedEx platform / Big banks / Drizly app 

Logistics management: FedEx is launching a digital commerce platform called Fdx that may help small businesses streamline their logistics. The digital service will use FedEx’s insight from its 15 million daily deliveries to help businesses share accurate delivery times, manage returns and optimize logistics, the company says. Read the full story from Inc.

Lower profits: Several large U.S. regional banks reported lower profits today, a further sign that the 2023 income boost from high interest rates is starting to wane. Charles Schwab, Citizens Financial and US Bancorp said that, along with one-off charges, the rising cost of retaining customer deposits ate into fourth-quarter net interest income. Read the full story from Reuters.

Halting deliveries: Uber is shutting down the alcohol delivery service Drizly just three years after it was acquired for $1.1 billion, the company has announced. Drizly, which was acquired by Uber in 2021, announced on social media Monday that its services will be shutting down, with orders for alcohol delivery taken through the end of March. Read more from USA Today.