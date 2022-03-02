Roundup: Federal Reserve / ExxonMobil / Drop in COVID

Rate hike: Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell made clear Wednesday that the Fed will begin raising interest rates this month in a high-stakes effort to restrain surging inflation. In prepared testimony he will deliver to a congressional committee, Powell cautioned that the economic consequences of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are “highly uncertain.” Read the full story.

Halting investments: ExxonMobil is stopping all of its Russia oil and gas operations that it has valued at more than $4 billion and halt new investment as a result of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, Reuters reports. Its planned exit follows dozens of other Western companies ranging from Apple and Boeing to BP, Shell and Norway’s Equinor that have halted business or announced plans to abandon their Russia operations. Read the full story.

Global decline: The number of new coronavirus cases reported globally dropped by 16% last week, marking a monthlong decline in COVID-19 infections, according to figures from the World Health Organization. However, WHO has repeatedly said it is too early to declare the pandemic over and warned that if the coronavirus is allowed to continue spreading, it will have further chances to mutate into a potentially more deadly or transmissible version. Read more.