Roundup: Federal Reserve / Data hack / Carter endorsement   

Lending programs: U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Friday defended his decision to end several of the Federal Reserve’s key pandemic lending programs on Dec. 31, saying Congress should use the money to help small U.S. companies with grants instead, Reuters reports. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans have criticized the Treasury move, saying the programs provided an important backstop for the economy. Read the full story.

LSU Health: Thousands of patients’ information may have been accessed after the LSU Health New Orleans Health Care Services Division was hacked this week. The school thinks there was a possible security breach involving email messages or attachments that contained the patient information WAFB-TV has the full story.

Runoff: Matt Watson, a Republican who finished third in the November mayoral primary, has endorsed fellow Republican Steve Carter, who faces incumbent mayor Sharon Weston Broome in the Dec. 5 runoff. Earlier, Jordan Piazza, another Republican who did not advance out of the primary, also threw his support behind Carter.