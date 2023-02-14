Roundup: Federal debt limit / Energy project financing / Tax season 

Warning from Yellen: Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned of a potential economic crisis if a deal isn’t reached to increase the federal debt ceiling, during a speech today in Washington, D.C. Yellen’s comments come ahead of the Congressional Budget Office’s update Wednesday as to when the Treasury will no longer be able to pay its obligations fully if the debt limit is not raised. Read the full story.

‘Green bank’: The Biden administration today outlined how states and nonprofits can apply for $27 billion in funding from a “green bank” that will provide low-cost financing for projects intended to cut planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions. The so-called Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund, created by Congress in the landmark climate law approved last year, will invest in clean energy projects nationwide, with a focus on low-income and disadvantaged communities. Read more.

Smaller refunds: The IRS has issued nearly 8 million refunds worth about $15.7 billion so far this year. The average refund amount was $1,963, down from last year’s $2,201 at the same point in the filing season. Of course, the average may change as the IRS processes millions more returns before the April 18 deadline. Read the full story from CNBC.