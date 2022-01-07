Roundup: Federal COVID aid / Workplace benefits / Girl Scout cookies 

Rules loosened: State and local governments will have greater flexibility to spend $350 billion of federal COVID-19 aid under new rules from the Biden administration. The revised rules mean that most cities and counties will be free to spend their entire allotment on any government services without having to prove they lost revenue during the pandemic. Read the full story.

Safety net: A growing number of employers are offering benefits to help employees build emergency funds, CNBC reports. Some are implementing savings programs through banks or special accounts alongside traditional retirement plans, according to business surveys. Read the full story.

Taking orders: Girl Scout Cookie Season has officially begun, WAFB-TV reports. The first half of the sale begins today and runs through Feb 10. During this time, Girl Scouts will be taking orders for cookies. The second half of the sale begins Feb. 11 and runs through March 6. This is the time when Girl Scouts will be set up in booths for direct sales. Read more.