Roundup: Federal aid request / Liberty Lagoon closed / Oil spill spotted  

Letter writing: Gov. John Bel Edwards is asking the Trump administration to issue a federal disaster declaration for Louisiana because of Mississippi River flooding, just a day after asking for greater assistance following Hurricane Barry. His office announced today it sent a letter to FEMA seeking the designation that would give state and local agencies access to federal money to cover flood-related costs. Edwards wrote that local levee districts and parishes, with state assistance, spent a lot of money on extra levees patrols and temporary repairs. Read the full story.

No splashing: BREC’s Liberty Lagoon Waterpark experienced an equipment failure that will force the park to close this weekend. BREC expects the water park to resume full operations by next weekend for normal off-season operating hours.

Clean up! An oil spill has been spotted near an estimated 200-foot by 600-foot area of marshland near Plaquemines Parish in southern Louisiana. The Coast Guard says the owner of the flowline, Time Energy, reports the source of the leak has been secured. The company says it’s working with the Coast Guard and state agencies to mitigate environmental damage. There’s no reported impact on wildlife. The cause of the incident remains under investigation.