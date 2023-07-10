Roundup: Fed rate hikes / US home prices / Car recalls 

End in sight: The Federal Reserve will likely need to raise interest rates further to bring down inflation that is still too high, but the end to its current monetary tightening cycle is getting close, several U.S. central bank officials said Monday. Read the full story from Reuters.

Rising: Home prices in the U.S. hit a record high in May, rising at a seasonally adjusted rate of 0.7% compared with April, according to the Black Knight Home Price Index. Prices, which have been rising since January, were 0.1% higher in May than a year earlier. Read the full story from CNBC.

Mercedes-Benz: The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration issued multiple recalls last week, including more than 9,700 Mercedes-Benz sedans for issues related to electrical wiring that could lead to a loss of drive power or a fire. Car owners can check USA Today’s automotive recall database or search NHTSA’s database for new recalls.