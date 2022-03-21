Roundup: Fed rate hikes / Tornado threat / Water Institute 

Moving faster: Chair Jerome Powell said today that the Federal Reserve would raise its benchmark short-term interest rate faster than expected, and high enough to restrain growth and hiring, if it decides this would be necessary to slow rampaging inflation. Powell’s message was more hawkish than his comments were after last week’s Fed meeting, when officials raised their key rate a quarter-point from near zero to a range of 0.25% to 0.5%. Read the full story.

Severe weather: Severe weather is heading for Baton Rouge tomorrow with meteorologists predicting possible flooding, high winds, hail and tornadoes, WAFB-TV reports. The storms are expected to hit in the early afternoon Tuesday. Read more.

Marking 10 years: The Water Institute of the Gulf turned 10 this year. Led by Justin Ehrenwerth, the institute is interested in humanity’s relationship with water worldwide, including seas that cover two-thirds of the Earth’s surface and coastlines that are inhabited by more than 3 billion people. Read a recent Q&A with Ehrenwerth from the Baton Rouge Area Foundation here.