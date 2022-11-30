Roundup: Fed rate hikes / Patient Plus / Dec. 10 election 

Smaller increase: The Federal Reserve will push rates higher than previously expected and keep them there for an extended period, Chair Jerome Powell said today, in remarks likely intended to underscore the Fed’s single-minded focus on combating stubborn inflation. Powell also signaled in a written speech to be delivered to the Brookings Institution that the Fed may increase its key interest rate by a smaller increment at its December meeting, only a half-point, after four straight three-quarter point hikes. But Powell also stressed that the smaller hike shouldn’t be taken as a sign the Fed will let up on its inflation fight anytime soon. Read the full story.

New location: Baton Rouge-based Patient Plus Urgent Care is planning to open its ninth clinic, this one at the corner of Tiger Bend and Jones Creek in Baton Rouge. Construction is expected to start on the 3,400-square-foot clinic in December. This location will have six exam rooms, a digital X-ray, will be equipped with occupational health services, and is expected to open in May or June of next year. Patient Plus Urgent Care has eight clinics in Baton Rouge, Brusly, and Prairieville.

Voter guides: With early voting underway for the Dec. 10 election, the Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana has published a guide to the 2022 constitutional amendments. The guide was released in September with information on both the eight amendments on the November ballot and the three amendments on the December ballot. See the guide.