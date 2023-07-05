Roundup: Fed rate hikes / Northshore tourism / Road Home audit 

Differing opinions: Some Federal Reserve officials pushed to raise the Fed’s key interest rate by one-quarter of a percentage point at their meeting last month, though the central bank ultimately decided to forgo a rate hike, according to minutes from the June 13-14 meeting released today. The differing opinions are a sign of growing division among the policymakers. Read more.

Vacation hot spot?: The Northshore is trying to position itself as an easy destination for tourists both from within the state and outside Louisiana, Earlier this month, St. Tammany Parish’s Tourist and Convention Commission rolled out its newest tourism tagline, “Louisiana’s Easy Escape,” after months of focus group surveys and planning. Read the full story from New Orleans City-Business.

Internal controls lacking: For a third year, the Louisiana Road Home Corporation’s lack of internal controls over financial reporting led to numerous errors with cash flows, wages, operating grants, and other issues in 2022, according to a report from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s office. The Road Home Corporation, also known as the Louisiana Land Trust, was created in 2006 to help property owners impacted by Hurricanes Katrina and Rita. Read more from The Center Square.