Roundup: Fed prioritizes jobs / Mortgage rates drop / Amazon grocery store 

New strategy: As predicted, the Federal Reserve today rolled out a sweeping rewrite of its approach to monetary policy, putting new weight on bolstering the U.S. labor market and less on worries about too-high inflation, Reuters reports. The Fed’s new monetary policy strategy, unveiled at the start of an annual central banking conference, pledges to address “shortfalls” from the “broad-based and inclusive goal” of full employment, a nod to racial equity and its role in promoting economic growth. Read the full story.

Historically low levels: U.S. average rates on long-term mortgages fell this week, with historically low levels continuing to fuel demand for homes. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported this morning that the average rate on the 30-year home loan declined to 2.91% from 2.99% last week. By contrast, the rate averaged 3.58% a year ago. The average rate on the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage fell to 2.46% from 2.54% last week. Read the full report.

High-tech shopping: Amazon opened its first Fresh grocery store today, expanding its brick-and-mortar presence in another ambitious play to challenge traditional supermarkets and big-box retailers such as Walmart and Target, The Washington Post reports. Like its existing Amazon Go convenience stores, the new market in Los Angeles will be equipped with technology that eliminates the traditional checkout line. Customers shop by signing into their Amazon app and placing their items in a Dash Cart, which is equipped with sensors that detect the items in the cart and allow customers to exit through a dedicated lane to pay for their groceries. Read the full story.