Roundup: Fed policy / Will Wade / Baton Rouge virus deaths 

Key rate: In a sign of how vastly the U.S. economic landscape has changed, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell may be on the verge of sending a wholly different message this week: That the Fed plans to leave its key rate pinned near zero even after inflation has surpassed the central bank’s target level—at least for a while. Behind the Fed’s new thinking is an ailing economy in the grip of a viral pandemic and a stubbornly low inflation rate that has long defied the Fed’s efforts to raise it. Read the full story.

Basketball scandal: The NCAA says LSU men’s basketball coach Will Wade either arranged for or offered “impermissible payments” to at least 11 potential recruits or others around them, according to documents obtained by ESPN. The documents say the NCAA’s enforcement staff received information that Wade “arranged for, offered and/or provided impermissible payments, including cash payments, to at least 11 men’s basketball prospective student-athletes, their family members, individuals associated with the prospects and/or nonscholastic coaches in exchange for the prospects’ enrollment at LSU.” Read the full story.

No new deaths: East Baton Parish Coroner William “Beau” Clark released a statement today saying that no new COVID-related deaths have occurred in the past 48 hours. WBRZ-TV reports. However, the coroner’s office is investigating a coronavirus-related fatality that occurred on Aug. 22 and was not reported to the office until recently. See the full report.