Roundup: Fed inflation survey / Redistricting / Manufacturing growth  

Uncertainty persists: Many parts of the country were hit by supply chain disruptions and labor shortages in November, the Federal Reserve reported today. In a survey of business conditions around the country, the Fed’s 12 regional banks found that the economy continued to grow at a modest-to-moderate pace, and the outlook for future growth remains positive. But some of the Fed’s business contacts expressed uncertainty about when the problems presented by supply chain bottlenecks and labor shortages might begin to ease. See the survey report.

Disgruntled Northshore: State lawmakers on Tuesday heard from many Northshore residents who were eager to have new political maps drawn and say they no longer want to be represented by a congressional district that is concentrated in the New Orleans suburbs south of Lake Pontchartrain. Tuesday’s forum was one of a series of redistricting roadshows being hosted through January by the Louisiana Legislature’s Joint Governmental Affairs Committee, which is tasked with redrawing the state’s political maps and choosing which voters to include in which districts. Louisiana Illuminator has the full story.

Factory activity: U.S. manufacturing activity grew at a faster pace in November with producers trying to keep up with demand amid ongoing supply shortages and delays. The Institute for Supply Management, a trade group of purchasing managers, said today that its index of manufacturing activity rose to a reading of 61.1 in November, just above September’s 60.8. Any reading above 50 indicates growth in the manufacturing sector. The manufacturing sector has recorded 18 straight months of growth. Read the full story.