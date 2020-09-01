Roundup: Fat Boy’s Pizza / EBR schools / Airline fees 

New location: Metairie-based Fat Boy’s Pizza is opening a Baton Rouge location this Thursday on Nicholson Drive. The new location is the restaurant’s second and is part of a larger expansion plan. Fat Boy’s is known for its extra-large, 30-inch pizzas.

Classroom update: Officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish School System will hold a news conference at 1 p.m. today about whether the school district will return to face-to-face learning after Labor Day. Classes are scheduled to resume the day after Labor Day, Tuesday, Sept. 8. WAFB-TV has more information.

Change fees dropped: One day after United Airlines announced it was eliminating most ticket change fees, its rivals American and Delta followed suit. The changes are effective immediately, The Washington Post reports. Airlines are struggling to survive the worst economic downturn in industry history because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, and eliminating change fees may make customers more willing to purchase tickets for future travel if they know they won’t be charged if they change their plans. Read the full story.