Roundup: Family Dollar closings / Counterspace BR crowdfund / Open for business at Walker school

Risky retail: Dollar Tree is closing up to 390 Family Dollar stores this year and rebranding about 200 others under the Dollar Tree name, WAFB-TV reports. The company did not release a list of stores, though it has many in Louisiana. “We are confident we are taking the appropriate steps to reposition our Family Dollar brand,” Dollar Tree CEO Gary Philbin said in a news release, adding that the chains are trying to navigate the retail landscape after the Trump administration imposed tariffs on imported goods. Read the full story.

Campaigning: Recently expanded bakery Counterspace BR today announced on social media it has launched a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign to raise money for upgrades to its new space on Perkins Road. The project will cost about $12,000, Counterspace says, and it is hoping to crowdsource about 40%-50% of the cost. Read the Daily Report story about the business’ expansion.

Business education: Four businesses—Papa John’s, Neighbors Federal Credit Union, Nike’ Apparel, and Walk-On’s Conference Center—are opening at the expanded Walker High School campus on Florida Boulevard, Livingston Parish Public Schools announced. Each of the businesses will be jointly operated and managed by students and business professionals, and all four firms are open to on-campus and off-campus customers. The school will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday.