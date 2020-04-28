Roundup: Fallen police officer / US oil and gas rigs / US home prices 

Honor: A motorcade will escort the body of fallen Baton Rouge Police officer Sgt. Glenn Dale Hutto to Rabenhorst Funeral Home on Government Street at 1 p.m. today, WBRZ-TV reports. The officer was killed in the line of duty Sunday. Read the full story.

Rig count: The number of operating U.S. oil and gas rigs continued its steep declines this week, plunging by 64, according to Baker Hughes, The Houston Chronicle reports. The count is a leading indicator of oil and gas production activity in the U.S. The number of operating rigs in the U.S. is now 465, a level not seen since the last energy downturn in 2016. A year ago, there were nearly 1,000 operating oil and gas rigs in the U.S. Read the full story.

Property values: U.S. home prices were rising at a steady pace in February, before the viral outbreak shuttered much of the economy and caused a sharp decline in home sales, according to the National Association of Realtors. However, fewer properties are being listed for sale with activity all but shut down, which could provide some pricing support. Read the full report.