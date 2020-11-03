Roundup: Factory orders / Weyerhaeuser investment / Health trends 

Solid rise: New orders for U.S.-made goods increased solidly in September, but further gains could be limited amid an anticipated slowdown in consumer spending as government money for businesses and workers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic runs out, Reuters reports. The Commerce Department said this morning that factory orders rose 1.1% after climbing 0.6% in August.

New jobs: Jason Smith, manager of Weyerhaeuser’s Natchitoches mill, announced this week the company will make a $16.1 million capital investment to provide major upgrades to the site. The investment will secure more than 200 existing jobs and potentially create as many as 20 new direct jobs over the next several years. Louisiana Economic Development offered the company an incentive package that includes the LED FastStart workforce training program and a Modernization Tax Credit of $350,000. The company also is expected to utilize Louisiana’s Quality Jobs and Industrial Tax Exemption programs.

Dieting: A higher percentage of Americans said they were on a special diet to lose weight or on one for other health reasons, compared with a decade ago, according to a report Tuesday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC report found that 17% of Americans during the 2017-2018 survey period said they were on diets, up from 14% a decade earlier. Over the same period, obesity rates in the U.S. rose to 42%, up from 34%. Read the full story.