Roundup: F. King Alexander / South Acadian roadwork / St. James plastics plant 

LSU football: LSU’s former president and chancellor F. King Alexander took a shot at the Southeastern Conference as the organization holds firm in its effort to play college football in the fall despite coronavirus fears, WBRZ-TV reports. Alexander, now the president of Oregon State University, questioned the SEC’s logic in proceeding with football in the fall during an interview with oregonlive.com. OSU resides in the Pac-12, which became the second Power Five conference to cancel fall sports earlier this week. Read the full story.

Lane closures: South Acadian Thruway northbound and southbound between Interstate 10 and Government Street will have long-term lane closures from Monday, Aug. 17, at midnight, through Sunday, Aug. 23, the Department of Transportation and Development announced. At least one lane in either direction will be open the entire week as construction crews repair and patch pavement along the stretch.

Formosa fight: A news feature from nonprofit news website Louisiana Illuminator details how one organization in St. James is fighting the construction of a $9 million fabrication facility from Formosa Plastics. The group, Rise St. James, has found local partners in the Louisiana Bucket Brigade and Healthy Gulf, as it fights Formosa in court. The Center for Constitutional Rights, which is based in New York, has provided legal representation. Read the full story.