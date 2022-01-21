Roundup: F. King Alexander / SBA cybersecurity program / COVID anniversary

Dropped from case: Former LSU President F. King Alexander was among those dropped as defendants from a high-profile sex discrimination case accusing numerous LSU employees of ignoring sexual assault complaints and violating Title IX policies set by the university. Joining Alexander in being dropped from the case was former football coach Ed Orgeron. Read more about the case from The Daily Advertiser.

Federal funding: Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman, head of the U.S. Small Business Administration, today announced $3 million in new funding for state governments to help emerging small businesses develop their cybersecurity infrastructure. Through the program, states are eligible to compete for grants that will help deliver cybersecurity assistance to nascent and startup business owners. See the announcement.

Two years: Two years ago, On Jan. 21, 2020, the CDC publicly confirmed the first known case of coronavirus in the U.S., although the agency would later find after testing blood samples for antibodies that the virus had arrived on the West Coast as early as December. Since then, the virus has killed more than 860,000 people in the U.S. and infected more than 69 million, CNBC reports.