Roundup: F. King Alexander cleared / 13th Gate / Booster shots 

Allegations dismissed: Former Oregon State University President F. King Alexander, who resigned just nine months into his tenure over revelations that LSU’s athletics department systematically covered up sexual misconduct allegations under his watch, has been cleared of allegations that he used an OSU lawyer’s services in a manner that violated Oregon law. Following an investigation of the allegations, the Oregon Government Ethics Commission voted today to dismiss the ethics claims against Alexander. Read more.

Boo! Baton Rouge’s 13th Gate was named the nation’s No. 1 scariest haunted attraction by American Haunts, the spooky attraction industry’s professional association. The zombie-infested graveyard and the encounters through an abandoned asylum are terrifying enough, but 13th Gate goes deeper, the judges wrote. See the list of scariest attractions.

Viral protection: The Louisiana Department of Health is now recommending all people 65 or older, those with underlying medical conditions and people with jobs at high risk for contracting COVID-19 get either the Moderna or Pfizer booster shot. Additionally, the health department recommends that anyone who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine get a booster. Read more here.