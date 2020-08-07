Roundup: ExxonMobil / SEC schedule / Woman’s Hospital

401(k) contributions: The United Steelworkers union, which represents workers at ExxonMobil’s Baton Rouge refinery and chemical plant, is seeking talks with the company over the upcoming suspension of the employer contribution to workers’ 401K plan, Reuters reports. ExxonMobil told employees Tuesday it would stop making the employer contribution to retirement savings plans in October. In regard to the union’s plans, ExxonMobile spokeswoman Ashley Alemayehu said ExxonMobil’s total remuneration is still competitive despite the suspension. Read the full story.

Added opponents: The Southeastern Conference will announce later today the two additional conference opponents that each of its 14 teams, including LSU, will play in order to fill out their 10-game conference schedules, CBS Sports reports. Each SEC team regularly plays its six divisional opponents along with one permanent cross-division rival and another rotating cross-division opponent under its annual eight-game league schedule. The format this year calls for two additional cross-division opponents that have yet to be determined. Read the full story.

Child care: The management of the Woman’s Child Development Center at Woman’s Hospital will be transitioned to Kidz Karousel Early Childhood Development Centers in early September, the hospital announced. Kidz Karousel owns and operates six day care facilities across south Louisiana, including recently taking over the management of the child care center on Our Lady of the Lake’s campus.