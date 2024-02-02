Roundup: ExxonMobil profits / Coastal restoration / Early spring 

Declining: ExxonMobil’s fourth-quarter revenue and profits declined along with the price of oil, and the energy giant was weighed down by a hefty impairment charge tied to regulatory issues in California, The Associated Press reports. Still, it posted a healthy adjusted profit and the company raised its quarterly dividend. Read more.

Breakwater rocks: Newly appointed Coastal Protection Chairman Gordy Dove is a familiar face in Terrebonne, and he plans to use breakwater rocks to defend Louisiana’s coast. According to Dove, these rocks have proven effective on Raccoon Island and Grand Isle. The project would cost about $1 billion, he said, and likely take a 18 months before the first rock is placed. Read the full story about Dove’s plans from USA Today Network.

ICYMI: Punxsutawney Phil did not see his shadow and predicted an early spring this morning at Gobbler’s Knob in Pennsylvania, the scene of the country’s largest and best-known Groundhog Day celebration in the U.S. Read more from WAFB-TV.